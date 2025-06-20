Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Ukranian writer – her life cut short – and a seasoned reporter show the heroism of the ‘people’s war’

By Darius von Guttner Sporzynski, Historian, Australian Catholic University
Victoria Amelina’s unfinished notebook was salvaged after she was killed by a missile. From a bunker, meanwhile, John Lyons reports on the war.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia prepares to get rid of WhatsApp and possibly Telegram
~ Technology to enforce teen social media ban is ‘effective’, trial says. But this is at odds with other evidence
~ West Australian miners flexed their muscle to block a federal EPA last year. Will it be different this time?
~ New Victorian laws will help combat hate speech, but there is still some way to go
~ ‘We are at a point of no return’: grave violations against children surge for third year
~ Why Israel — and potentially the U.S. — is sure to encounter the limits of air power in Iran
~ Nuclear scientists  have long been targets in covert ops – Israel has brought that policy out of the shadows
~ Many elite athletes live below the poverty line. Tax-deductible donations won’t solve the problem
~ A new special tribunal will investigate Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Will it be effective?
~ 6 things Australia must do if it’s serious about tackling school bullying
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter