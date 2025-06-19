Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Israel — and potentially the U.S. — is sure to encounter the limits of air power in Iran

By James Horncastle, Assistant Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University
The U.S. military could certainly make an impact in any air campaign against Iran. But it will want to avoid another Iraq-like quagmire.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
