Nuclear scientists have long been targets in covert ops – Israel has brought that policy out of the shadows
By Jenna Jordan, Associate Professor of International Affairs, Georgia Institute of Technology
Rachel Whitlark, Associate Professor of International Affairs, Georgia Institute of Technology
Close to 100 scientists have been killed or abducted to stymie foreign nations’ nuclear programs since World War II. But the tactic has serious drawbacks as a means of countering proliferation.
- Thursday, June 19, 2025