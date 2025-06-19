Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nuclear scientists  have long been targets in covert ops – Israel has brought that policy out of the shadows

By Jenna Jordan, Associate Professor of International Affairs, Georgia Institute of Technology
Rachel Whitlark, Associate Professor of International Affairs, Georgia Institute of Technology
Close to 100 scientists have been killed or abducted to stymie foreign nations’ nuclear programs since World War II. But the tactic has serious drawbacks as a means of countering proliferation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
