Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new special tribunal will investigate Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Will it be effective?

By Yvonne Breitwieser-Faria, Lecturer in Criminal Law and International Law, Curtin University
It’s unclear if the most senior Russian state officials can and will be able to be brought to trial for the crime of aggression.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
