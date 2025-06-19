Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How to stay safe during heat waves – and the heat stroke warning signs to watch for

By Brian Bossak, Professor of Public Health, College of Charleston
Beach trips, cookouts and other outdoor activities are in full swing as summer arrives and the first widespread heat wave of 2025 hits the U.S.

For many people, summer is their favorite time of year. However, summer also brings the risk of dangerously high temperatures.

In the U.S., hundreds of people working or playing outside – even those who seem healthy – succumb…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
