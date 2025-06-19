Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jaws at 50: the first summer blockbuster is still a film that bites – even when the shark didn’t work

By Will Jeffery, Sessional Academic, Discipline of Film Studies, University of Sydney
Jaws was only the second feature film for the 28-year-old Steven Spielberg – and it would become a cultural smash.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Colombia: One year on, women searchers for victims of enforced disappearance are still waiting for the country to deliver for them
~ Long after the guns fall silent, conflict-related sexual violence leaves lasting scars
~ How to stay safe during heat waves – and the heat stroke warning signs to watch for
~ Friday essay: ‘my heart is full of sparks’ – as war escalates, can I hope for Iran’s liberation from a tyrannical regime?
~ Is there any hope for a fairer carve-up of the GST between the states?
~ Despite decades of cost cutting, governments spend more than ever. How can we make sense of this?
~ New cases of meningococcal disease have been detected. What are the symptoms? And who can get vaccinated?
~ Bribe or community benefit? Sweeteners smoothing the way for renewables projects need to be done right
~ Global Voices News Quiz: Week of June 16 2025
~ Liam McIlvanney is joining us for a seriously laid back discussion about crime fiction, academia and a few other matters – come along
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter