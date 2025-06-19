Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bribe or community benefit? Sweeteners smoothing the way for renewables projects need to be done right

By Hugh Breakey, Deputy Director, Institute for Ethics, Governance & Law, Griffith University
Charles Sampford, Director, Institute for Ethics, Governance and Law, Griffith University
Larelle Bossi, Research Fellow, Blue Economy CRC, Institute for Ethics, Governance, and Law, Griffith University
When a renewable energy developer announces a new project, there’s one big question mark – how will nearby communities react?

Community pushback has scuttled many renewables projects. Sometimes, communities are angry landowners hosting infrastructure will be paid, but neighbours and those further afield may not.

As a result, renewable projects often involve schemes where the developer gives funding or resources to local…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
