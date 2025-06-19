Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel’s conflict with Iran escalates as Trump considers US involvement

By Sam Phelps, Commissioning Editor, International Affairs
This article was first published in The Conversation UK’s World Affairs Briefing email newsletter. Sign up to receive weekly analysis of the latest developments in international relations, direct to your inbox.

Israel’s attack on Iranian nuclear facilities and military leadership last week has quickly escalated into the most severe conflict between the two foes in decades. They have been trading missile attacks, with Israel now hinting that it seeks to overthrow the government…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Liam McIlvanney is joining us for a seriously laid back discussion about crime fiction, academia and a few other matters – come along
~ What UK involvement in Iran could look like – and the political questions it raises
~ Trump’s unpredictable approach to Iran could seriously backfire
~ Israel’s attacks have exposed weaknesses in Iran, but it’s in little danger of collapsing
~ Why Israel — and potentially the U.S. — are sure to encounter the limits of air power in Iran
~ Indigenous engagement is essential for small modular nuclear reactor projects
~ Jaws helped spur a fishing frenzy – so how have the world’s sharks fared since the 1975 release?
~ The great coral reef relocation
~ Information overload: smartphones are exposing children to an avalanche of irrelevance
~ Silent night: anatomical solutions for snoring
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter