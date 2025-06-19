Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The great coral reef relocation

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
This article was first published in The Conversation’s Imagine email newsletter. Sign up to receive a weekly roundup of the academic research on climate action.

Underwater cities. Rainforests of the sea. Bulwarks against the ocean’s fury and sponsors of its bounty. Canaries in the coal mine that show how rapidly the once mild global climate is changing.

Tropical coral reefs encrust the coastlines of islands and continents near Earth’s equator but this zone, which has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Liam McIlvanney is joining us for a seriously laid back discussion about crime fiction, academia and a few other matters – come along
~ What UK involvement in Iran could look like – and the political questions it raises
~ Trump’s unpredictable approach to Iran could seriously backfire
~ Israel’s attacks have exposed weaknesses in Iran, but it’s in little danger of collapsing
~ Why Israel — and potentially the U.S. — are sure to encounter the limits of air power in Iran
~ Indigenous engagement is essential for small modular nuclear reactor projects
~ Jaws helped spur a fishing frenzy – so how have the world’s sharks fared since the 1975 release?
~ Israel’s conflict with Iran escalates as Trump considers US involvement
~ Information overload: smartphones are exposing children to an avalanche of irrelevance
~ Silent night: anatomical solutions for snoring
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter