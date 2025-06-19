Tolerance.ca
Silent night: anatomical solutions for snoring

By Michelle Spear, Professor of Anatomy, University of Bristol
Snoring is often dismissed as a harmless quirk – or the punchline of bedtime jokes – but it can signal deeper issues that go beyond mere acoustic annoyance.

Snoring occurs when turbulent airflow causes soft tissue in the upper airway to vibrate during sleep. It can stem from something as minor as a blocked nose, but it can also hint at more serious concerns like obstructive sleep apnoea. This condition is linked to an increased risk of stroke and heart disease,…The Conversation


