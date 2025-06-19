Tolerance.ca
British holidaymaker dies from rabies: what you need to know about the disease and getting the jab if you’re going abroad this summer

By Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
The recent death of a British woman from rabies after a holiday in Morocco is a sobering reminder of the risks posed by this almost universally fatal disease, once symptoms begin.

If you’re considering travelling to a country where rabies is endemic, understanding how rabies works – and how to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
