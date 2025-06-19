Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Jaws at 50: a thinly disguised western by a nerdy young filmmaker that helped to rejuvenate Hollywood

By Barry Monahan, Senior Lecturer, Department of Film and Screen Media, University College Cork
The collapse of classical Hollywood’s studio system in the 1960s mirrored much of America’s cultural and political uncertainties at the time. The assassinations of the Kennedys and Martin Luther King, the civil rights movement and the escalating Vietnam war provided a background that destabilised the optimism with which the decade began.

It’s not surprising that narratives of many films at the time may have been hinting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
