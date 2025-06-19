Catholic school board’s regressive flag policy sets back reconciliation in a post-Papal visit Canada
By Erenna Morrison, PhD Candidate, Curriculum and Pedagogy, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto
Noah MacDonald, PhD Student, Theology, Regis College, University of Toronto
In the Greater Toronto area, a school board’s flag restrictions speak to an unwillingness to sever emotional attachments to a colonial and western way of thinking, doing and being, in the name of faith.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 19, 2025