Light-powered reactions could make the chemical manufacturing industry more energy-efficient
By Arindam Sau, Ph.D. Candidate in Chemistry, University of Colorado Boulder
Amreen Bains, Postdoctoral Scholar in Chemistry, Colorado State University
Anna Wolff, Ph.D. Student in Chemistry, Colorado State University
Chemical manufacturing is an energy-intensive industry. A team of chemists is designing a technique that could power the necessary reactions with sunlight or LEDs.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 19, 2025