Human Rights Observatory

Transforming Mental Health Crisis Support

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Benon Kabale Kitafuna at the UN disability rights conference (COSP) in New York City, June 10, 2025. (C) 2025 Jonas Bull/ Human Rights Watch. © Turning my own lived experience into advocacy is what motivated me to participate in the UN’s global annual disability rights conference this June.And indeed, joining the Conference of State Parties (COSP) to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities was an excellent opportunity to share two decades of experience and to learn from other disability rights advocates from around the world.I learned…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
