Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran air strikes: Republicans split over support for Trump and another ‘foreign war’

By Richard Hargy, Visiting Research Fellow in International Studies, Queen's University Belfast
Donald Trump’s Maga supporters are not naturally in favour of US involvement in Iran. Many have criticised Trump for considering it.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
