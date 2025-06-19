Tolerance.ca
Stone tools from a cave on South Africa’s coast speak of life at the end of the Ice Age

By Sara Watson, Assistant Professor, Indiana State University
The Earth of the last Ice Age (about 26,000 to 19,000 years ago) was very different from today’s world.

In the northern hemisphere, ice sheets up to 8 kilometres tall covered much of Europe, Asia and North America, while much of the southern hemisphere became drier as water was drawn into the northern glaciers.

As more and more water was transformed into ice, global sea levels dropped as much as 125 metres from where they are now, exposing land that had been under the ocean.

In southernmost Africa, receding coastlines exposed an area of the continental shelf…The Conversation


Read complete article

