EU Foreign Ministers Should Pledge to Defend Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, April 30, 2024. © 2024 Peter Dejong/AP Photo When the EU’s 27 foreign ministers meet on June 23, they should make defending the International Criminal Court (ICC) from escalating attacks by the Trump administration a top priority.On June 6, the US administration sanctioned four ICC judges. The new designations follow sanctions imposed by the US in February against the court’s prosecutor, and strike at the core principle of independent, impartial justice. In imposing the latest sanctions, the US Secretary of State…


