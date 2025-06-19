Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan’s Man-Made Humanitarian Catastrophe

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A villager who had volunteered to fetch gunny bags containing food rations from the site of an air drop takes a break at a village in Ayod county, South Sudan, February 6, 2020. © 2020 Tony Karumba/AFP via Getty Images South Sudan is once again on the brink of full-scale humanitarian catastrophe, propelled by conflict, attacks on civilians and humanitarian infrastructure, and political turmoil.According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, more than half the population, 7.7 million people, are facing acute food insecurity, and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
