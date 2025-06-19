Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Degrowth and fashion: how upcycling innovators show us how to rethink and reuse waste

By Handan Vicdan, Associate professor of marketing, EM Lyon Business School
Local efforts to transform discarded garments and textile waste into valuable products are evidence that fashion and degrowth are compatible.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The 28 Days Later franchise redefined zombie films. But the undead have an old, rich and varied history
~ What makes some people self-censor while others speak out? Podcast
~ Anti-ageing drug rapamycin extends life as effectively as restricting calories – new research
~ Neanderthal extinction: a space physicist reopens the debate
~ Mauritius: Victory in diplomatic conflict with London but not for all Chagossians
~ Ecuador: New Laws Endanger Rights
~ Overhead power lines kill millions of birds a year. Scientists found a way to help cut the devastating toll
~ As the federal government fumbles on nature law reform, the states are forging ahead
~ Scrapping the national census raises data sovereignty and surveillance fears for Māori
~ Who are Iran’s allies? And would any help if the US joins Israel in its war?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter