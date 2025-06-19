Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anti-ageing drug rapamycin extends life as effectively as restricting calories – new research

By Zahida Sultanova, Post Doctoral Research Fellow, School of Biological Sciences, University of East Anglia
For centuries, humans have searched for ways to extend life. Alchemists never found the philosopher’s stone, but scientists have consistently shown that a longer life can be attained by eating less – at least in certain lab animals. But can we find a way to live longer while still enjoying our food?

Compounds that mimic the biological effects of dieting could be the answer, and the two most popular diet-mimicking drugs are rapamycin and metformin. In a new study, my colleagues and I found that rapamycin prolongs life…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The 28 Days Later franchise redefined zombie films. But the undead have an old, rich and varied history
~ Degrowth and fashion: how upcycling innovators show us how to rethink and reuse waste
~ What makes some people self-censor while others speak out? Podcast
~ Neanderthal extinction: a space physicist reopens the debate
~ Mauritius: Victory in diplomatic conflict with London but not for all Chagossians
~ Ecuador: New Laws Endanger Rights
~ Overhead power lines kill millions of birds a year. Scientists found a way to help cut the devastating toll
~ As the federal government fumbles on nature law reform, the states are forging ahead
~ Scrapping the national census raises data sovereignty and surveillance fears for Māori
~ Who are Iran’s allies? And would any help if the US joins Israel in its war?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter