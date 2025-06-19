Tolerance.ca
Mauritius: Victory in diplomatic conflict with London but not for all Chagossians

By Laura
The Chagos Archipelago’s return to Mauritius marks the end of decades of diplomatic conflict between this island nation and the United Kingdom. However, the Chagossian people’s identity and resettlement remain unresolved.


© Global Voices
