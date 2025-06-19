Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador: New Laws Endanger Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Ecuador's National Assembly in Quito on October 23, 2024.  © 2024 Rodrigo Buendia/AFP via Getty Images (Washington, DC) – New laws passed by Ecuador’s National Assembly and signed by President Daniel Noboa include dangerous provisions that threaten the rights of Ecuadorians, Human Rights Watch said today. On June 7, 2025, the newly appointed National Assembly approved through an expedited process the National Solidarity Law, which grants the president sweeping powers to declare and respond to an “internal armed conflict.” On June 10, the Assembly approved an Intelligence…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
