Scrapping the national census raises data sovereignty and surveillance fears for Māori
By Lara Greaves, Associate Professor of Politics, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Ella Pēpi Tarapa-Dewes, Professional Teaching Fellow, Faculty of Arts and Education, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Kiri West, Lecturer in Indigenous Communication, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Larissa Renfrew, PhD Candidate, School of Psychology, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Social licence and consent are central to trust in state data systems. Changes to the way census information is gathered make this especially important for Māori.
- Thursday, June 19, 2025