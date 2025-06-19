Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who are Iran’s allies? And would any help if the US joins Israel in its war?

By Ali Mamouri, Research Fellow, Middle East Studies, Deakin University
As Israel continues its attacks on Iran, US President Donald Trump and other global leaders are hardening their stance against the Islamic Republic.

While considering a US attack on Iran’s nuclear sites, Trump has threatened Iran’s supreme leader, claiming to know his location and calling him “an easy target”. He has demanded “unconditional surrender” from Iran.

Meanwhile, countries such as Germany,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Overhead power lines kill millions of birds a year. Scientists found a way to help cut the devastating toll
~ As the federal government fumbles on nature law reform, the states are forging ahead
~ Scrapping the national census raises data sovereignty and surveillance fears for Māori
~ It’s not just ‘chronic fatigue’: ME/CFS is much more than being tired
~ Is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, right? Can dancing or twerking really bring on labour?
~ No girl is safe: Grieving Sana Yousaf and the cost of visibility
~ France: Many Children in Overseas Territory Lack Education
~ Juneteenth and the Path Toward Justice
~ India: Stop unlawful deportations and protect Rohingya refugees
~ Migrating bogong moths use the stars and Earth’s magnetic field to find ancestral summer caves each year
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter