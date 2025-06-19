Tolerance.ca
France: Many Children in Overseas Territory Lack Education

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A primary school devastated after Cyclone Chido in Doujani, Mayotte, December 27, 2024. © 2024 Lemor David/ABACA/Shutterstock (Paris) – A bill before France’s National Assembly for the reconstruction of the overseas department of Mayotte should include access to education and other core economic and social rights of children, Human Rights Watch said today.Mayotte, in the Indian Ocean northwest of Madagascar, has long been neglected by French authorities, and its educational system has for years faced a lack of school facilities, overcrowding, and teacher…


