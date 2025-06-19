Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Juneteenth and the Path Toward Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pastor Robert Turner walks near the National Museum of African American History and Culture as part of his monthly walk from Baltimore to Washington to raise awareness of reparations on April 16, 2025, in Washington, DC. © 2025 AP Photo/Nathan Howard Juneteenth, celebrated annually in the United States on June 19, commemorates the liberation of enslaved Black people. It marks the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas and ordered the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation, more than two years after it was issued. While it is a day of reflection…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
