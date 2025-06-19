Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australian citizens in Iran and Israel are desperate to leave. Is the government required to help?

By Jane McAdam, Scientia Professor and ARC Laureate Fellow, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Sydney
Regina Jefferies, Laureate Postdoctoral Fellow, ARC Laureate Evacuations Research Hub, UNSW Sydney
Thomas Mulder, Laureate Postdoctoral Fellow, ARC Laureate Evacuations Research Hub, UNSW Sydney
While the Australian government has frequently helped its citizens flee crises overseas, it is not legally obligated to do so. And repatriating citizens is complex.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
