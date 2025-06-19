Tolerance.ca
Popular period-tracking apps can hold years of personal data – new NZ research finds mixed awareness of risk

By Anna Friedlander, PhD Candidate in Sociology, University of Waikato
Charlotte Greenhalgh, Senior Lecturer in History, University of Waikato
Holly Thorpe, Professor in Sociology of Sport and Gender, University of Waikato
Johanna Schmidt, Teaching Fellow in Sociology, University of Waikato
Some period trackers can import information from other apps and wearables, and data can be used by third parties, sometimes without app users’ consent.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
