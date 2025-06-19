Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Stop unlawful deportations and protect Rohingya refugees

By Amnesty International
The Indian government must immediately halt all deportations of Rohingya men, women and children, recognize them as refugees and treat them with the dignity and protection they deserve under international human rights law, Amnesty International said ahead of World Refugee Day.  In just the last month, the Indian authorities allegedly deported at least 40 Rohingya […] The post India: Stop unlawful deportations and protect Rohingya refugees appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ France: Many Children in Overseas Territory Lack Education
~ Juneteenth and the Path Toward Justice
~ Migrating bogong moths use the stars and Earth’s magnetic field to find ancestral summer caves each year
~ Australian citizens in Iran and Israel are desperate to leave. Is the government required to help?
~ Popular period-tracking apps can hold years of personal data – new NZ research finds mixed awareness of risk
~ Horse whipping is painful and cruel. The latest incident shows why it should be banned
~ Türkiye: Unlawful use of force by police against protesters in March “may amount to torture”
~ Human Rights Council hears alarming updates on executions in Iran and global civic space crackdown
~ World Refugee Day: Prolonged refugee separation is harming families — and Canada’s economy
~ Kicked out for coming out: more than half of LGBTIQ+ flatmates face discrimination for their identity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter