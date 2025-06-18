Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Council hears alarming updates on executions in Iran and global civic space crackdown

On the third day of the 59th Session of the Human Rights Council (HRC), the spotlight turned to reports on rising executions in Iran and the increasing repression of civic space around the world amid a wave of elections. 


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Türkiye: Unlawful use of force by police against protesters in March “may amount to torture”
~ World Refugee Day: Prolonged refugee separation is harming families — and Canada’s economy
~ Kicked out for coming out: more than half of LGBTIQ+ flatmates face discrimination for their identity
~ Robot eyes are power hungry. What if we gave them tools inspired by the human brain?
~ School playgrounds are one of the main locations for bullying. How can they be set up to stop it?
~ Winter viruses can trigger a heart attack or stroke, our study shows. It’s another good reason to get a flu or COVID shot
~ ‘Radical acceptance’: Yiyun Li lost both her sons to suicide. Her rigorous memoir reveals her as a very special writer
~ Companies are betting on AI to help lift productivity. Workers need to be part of the process
~ Jaws at 50: how a single movie changed our perception of white sharks forever
~ Is Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend album cover satire or self-degradation? A psychology expert explores our reactions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter