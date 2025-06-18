Kicked out for coming out: more than half of LGBTIQ+ flatmates face discrimination for their identity
By Brodie Fraser, Senior Research Fellow, He Kāinga Oranga Housing and Health Research Programme, University of Otago
Mary Buchanan, Research Fellow, School of Public Health, University of Otago
With few protections under the Residential Tenancy Act, LGBTIQ+ people in flatting situations face uncertainty and potential homelessness, according to new research.
