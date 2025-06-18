Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Robot eyes are power hungry. What if we gave them tools inspired by the human brain?

By Adam D Hines, Research Fellow, Centre for Robotics, Queensland University of Technology
Michael Milford, Professor, Director of the Centre for Robotics, Queensland University of Technology
Tobias Fischer, Chief Investigator, Centre for Robotics, Queensland University of Technology
Robots are increasingly becoming a part of our lives – from warehouse automation to robotic vacuum cleaners. And just like humans, robots need to know where they are to reliably navigate from A to B.

How far, and for how long, a robot can navigate depends on how much power it consumes over time. Robot navigation systems are especially energy hungry.

But what if power consumption was no longer a concern?

Our research on “brain-inspired” computing, published today in Science Robotics,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
