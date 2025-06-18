Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

School playgrounds are one of the main locations for bullying. How can they be set up to stop it?

By Brendon Hyndman, Associate Dean (Academic), Faculty of Arts and Education, Charles Sturt University
Children spend thousands of hours in school playgrounds. A lot of this time does not have the same levels of teacher preparation and supervision as classrooms.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World Refugee Day: Prolonged refugee separation is harming families — and Canada’s economy
~ Kicked out for coming out: more than half of LGBTIQ+ flatmates face discrimination for their identity
~ Robot eyes are power hungry. What if we gave them tools inspired by the human brain?
~ Winter viruses can trigger a heart attack or stroke, our study shows. It’s another good reason to get a flu or COVID shot
~ ‘Radical acceptance’: Yiyun Li lost both her sons to suicide. Her rigorous memoir reveals her as a very special writer
~ Companies are betting on AI to help lift productivity. Workers need to be part of the process
~ Jaws at 50: how a single movie changed our perception of white sharks forever
~ Is Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend album cover satire or self-degradation? A psychology expert explores our reactions
~ Would you cheat on your tax? It’s a risky move, the tax office knows a lot about you
~ Civilian deaths in conflict are surging, warns UN human rights office
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter