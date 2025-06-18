Tolerance.ca
Winter viruses can trigger a heart attack or stroke, our study shows. It’s another good reason to get a flu or COVID shot

By Tu Nguyen, PhD Candidate, Department of Paediatrics, University of Melbourne, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Christopher Reid, John Curtin Distinguished Professor, cardiovascular epidemiologist and clinical trialist, Curtin University
Diana Vlasenko, Research Assistant, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Hazel Clothier, Lead Epidemiologist, Centre for Health Informatics, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Jim Buttery, Professor of Child Health Informatics, Department of Paediatrics, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Catching the flu or COVID can trigger a heart attack or stroke in vulnerable people. Here’s what we can all do to lower our risk.The Conversation


