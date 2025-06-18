Companies are betting on AI to help lift productivity. Workers need to be part of the process
By Llewellyn Spink, AI Corporate Governance Lead, Human Technology Institute, University of Technology Sydney
Nicholas Davis, Industry Professor of Emerging Technology and Co-Director, Human Technology Institute, University of Technology Sydney
Australia’s productivity is flatlining, posting the worst vitals we’ve seen in 60 years.
Politicians and chief executives are prescribing artificial intelligence (AI) like it’s the new penicillin – a wonder drug with almost magical healing powers. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Treasurer Jim Chalmers and the Productivity…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 18, 2025