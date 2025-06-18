Jaws at 50: how a single movie changed our perception of white sharks forever
By John Long, Strategic Professor in Palaeontology, Flinders University
Heather L. Robinson, Research Associate in Cultural Studies. "Beyond the Books: Culture, value, and why libraries matter" will be published late 2024 through Wakefield Press., Flinders University
It’s been 50 years since Steven Spielberg’s movie Jaws first cast a terrifying shadow across our screens.
At a low point during production, Spielberg worried he’d only ever be known for “a big fish story”. The film, however, did not tank.
Jaws broke box office records and became the…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 18, 2025