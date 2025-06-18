Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend album cover satire or self-degradation? A psychology expert explores our reactions

By Katrina Muller-Townsend, Lecturer in Psychology, Edith Cowan University
Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend album cover has fans divided.

Carpenter poses on all fours, her glossy blond hair grasped by a male figure cropped from the frame. Her wide-eyed expression intensifies an ambiguous performance of subservience, tapping into a visual language tied to female objectification, from classic pin-up imagery to contemporary pop culture.

The emotionally loaded image…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World Refugee Day: Prolonged refugee separation is harming families — and Canada’s economy
~ Kicked out for coming out: more than half of LGBTIQ+ flatmates face discrimination for their identity
~ Robot eyes are power hungry. What if we gave them tools inspired by the human brain?
~ School playgrounds are one of the main locations for bullying. How can they be set up to stop it?
~ Winter viruses can trigger a heart attack or stroke, our study shows. It’s another good reason to get a flu or COVID shot
~ ‘Radical acceptance’: Yiyun Li lost both her sons to suicide. Her rigorous memoir reveals her as a very special writer
~ Companies are betting on AI to help lift productivity. Workers need to be part of the process
~ Jaws at 50: how a single movie changed our perception of white sharks forever
~ Would you cheat on your tax? It’s a risky move, the tax office knows a lot about you
~ Civilian deaths in conflict are surging, warns UN human rights office
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter