Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria’s economy is growing but rural poverty is rising: 5 key policies to address the divide

By Stephen Onyeiwu, Professor of Economics & Business, Allegheny College
Nigeria’s economy grew but poverty worsened, especially in the rural areas. The country needs a radical shift in its economic policy approach to reduce poverty.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Civilian deaths in conflict are surging, warns UN human rights office
~ UN rights office ‘horrified’ by deadly violence at Gaza food distribution sites
~ What happens when aid is cut to a large refugee camp? Kenyan study paints a bleak picture
~ Mauritius is facing a water crisis: harvesting water from its rivers with 10 reservoirs can help – research
~ 50 years after ‘Jaws,’ researchers have retired the man-eater myth and revealed more about sharks’ amazing biology
~ Nineteen Eighty-Four might have been inspired by George Orwell’s fear of drowning
~ Why Israel-Iran tensions might not raise prices at the pump as much as feared (for now)
~ England is expanding free school meals – here’s what could happen if they were given to all children
~ The UK’s warm homes plan has been saved – here’s how Labour can learn from a decade of failed insulation schemes
~ Wandering uteruses and far-reaching tubes: the surprising mobility of the female reproductive tract
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter