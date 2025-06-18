Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK’s warm homes plan has been saved – here’s how Labour can learn from a decade of failed insulation schemes

By Madeleine Pauker, PhD Candidate, Science Policy Research Unit, University of Sussex
The UK government confirmed in its June 2025 spending review that it will honour its manifesto pledge and not cut the £13.2 billion warm homes plan, as had been speculated. The money will be spent over the next four years, marking a significant increase on funding for energy-related home upgrades compared to that offered by the previous government.

The plan encompasses several programmes for cutting energy bills and reducing carbon emissions by…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
