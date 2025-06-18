Why your doctor may not have given you the best advice for your lower back pain
By Martin Underwood, Chair Professor, Primary Care Research, University of Warwick
Crystian Bitencourt Soares de Oliveira, Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Gustavo Machado, Associate Professor, Institute for Musculoskeletal Health, University of Sydney
Treating lower back pain is enormously expensive. In the UK it’s estimated to cost the NHS around £3.2 billion a year. So, ensuring patients get the right treatment is critical.
However, the guidance issued by the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) on how to treat lower back pain was last updated in 2020, meaning many patients may be getting out-of-date advice from their healthcare practitioner.
Fortunately,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 18, 2025