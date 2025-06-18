Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why your doctor may not have given you the best advice for your lower back pain

By Martin Underwood, Chair Professor, Primary Care Research, University of Warwick
Crystian Bitencourt Soares de Oliveira, Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Gustavo Machado, Associate Professor, Institute for Musculoskeletal Health, University of Sydney
Treating lower back pain is enormously expensive. In the UK it’s estimated to cost the NHS around £3.2 billion a year. So, ensuring patients get the right treatment is critical.

However, the guidance issued by the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) on how to treat lower back pain was last updated in 2020, meaning many patients may be getting out-of-date advice from their healthcare practitioner.

Fortunately,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Civilian deaths in conflict are surging, warns UN human rights office
~ UN rights office ‘horrified’ by deadly violence at Gaza food distribution sites
~ What happens when aid is cut to a large refugee camp? Kenyan study paints a bleak picture
~ Nigeria’s economy is growing but rural poverty is rising: 5 key policies to address the divide
~ Mauritius is facing a water crisis: harvesting water from its rivers with 10 reservoirs can help – research
~ 50 years after ‘Jaws,’ researchers have retired the man-eater myth and revealed more about sharks’ amazing biology
~ Nineteen Eighty-Four might have been inspired by George Orwell’s fear of drowning
~ Why Israel-Iran tensions might not raise prices at the pump as much as feared (for now)
~ England is expanding free school meals – here’s what could happen if they were given to all children
~ The UK’s warm homes plan has been saved – here’s how Labour can learn from a decade of failed insulation schemes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter