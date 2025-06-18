Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Trump breaks from western allies at G7 summit as US weighs joining Iran strikes

By Natasha Lindstaedt, Professor in the Department of Government, University of Essex
Donald Trump exited the G7 summit in Canada early, with a string of social media posts suggesting US involvement in striking Iran.The Conversation


The Conversation
