Misogyny has become a political strategy — here’s how the pandemic helped make it happen
By Brianna I. Wiens, Assistant Professor of Digital Media and Rhetoric, University of Waterloo
Nick Ruest, Senior Librarian, Digital Scholarship Infrastructure Department, York University, Canada
Shana MacDonald, Associate Professor of Communication Arts, University of Waterloo
Online misogyny isn’t just fringe — it’s baked into the architecture of the internet itself and, increasingly, serves as a powerful political tool.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 18, 2025