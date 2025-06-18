Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Urgent need to protect civilians amid unprecedented escalation in hostilities between Israel and Iran

By Amnesty International
As more and more civilians bear the cruel toll of the terrifying military escalation in Iran and Israel since 13 June 2025, and amid threats of further escalation in the conflict, Amnesty International is urging the Israeli and Iranian authorities to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians. On 16 June, […] The post Urgent need to protect civilians amid unprecedented escalation in hostilities between Israel and Iran appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
