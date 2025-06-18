Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal Police Search for Journalist Who Reported on Political Family’s Business

By Human Rights Watch
In Nepal’s latest attempt to silence online speech, police are trying to arrest a well-known journalist who published on his YouTube channel claims about the business interests of a leading political family. Click to expand Image Dil Bhushan Pathak. © Private Dil Bhushan Pathak reported three weeks ago about the alleged investments of a member of a political family. Kathmandu’s district court issued an arrest warrant for him on June 11 following a complaint by the family to the Cyber Bureau of Nepal Police.On June 16, the Patan high court issued a temporary order that Pathak should…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
