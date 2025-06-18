Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Cpap machines work: the anatomical science behind a noisy night-time lifesaver

By Michelle Spear, Professor of Anatomy, University of Bristol
Every night, millions of people stop breathing without knowing it. Not once, but sometimes hundreds of times. Their remedy? A mask, a hum and the steady whisper of pressurised air.

It’s not glamorous, but behind the awkward nighttime aesthetics of a Cpap (continuous positive airway pressure) machine lies a remarkable piece of engineering. It doesn’t just help you breathe; it reshapes the way your airway behaves.

So how exactly does Cpap manipulate the body’s anatomy to prevent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: an ‘impatient’ Jim Chalmers on taking political risks in Labor’s second term
~ China positions itself as a stable economic partner and alternative to ‘unpredictable’ Trump
~ Another public inquiry into institutional abuses – why they so often fail to deliver justice for victims
~ The critical response to Miley Cyrus’s Something Beautiful exposes pop’s gender double standards
~ Gay Men’s Health Crisis showed how everyday people stepped up when institutions failed during the height of the AIDS epidemic – providing a model for today
~ Ticks carry decades of history in each troublesome bite
~ AI helps tell snow leopards apart, improving population counts for these majestic mountain predators
~ Germany’s young Jewish and Muslim writers are speaking for themselves – exploring immigrant identity beyond stereotypes
~ ‘Jaws’ and the two musical notes that changed Hollywood forever
~ Southeast Asian nations look to hedge their way out of troubled waters in the South China Sea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter