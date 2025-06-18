Expansion of marriage rights to same-sex couples also expanded access to the psychological benefits that come with tying the knot
By Alana L. Riso, Ph.D. Student in Clinical Psychology, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Matthew D. Johnson, Professor of Psychology and Director of Clinical Training, Binghamton University, State University of New York
A happy marriage comes with many benefits for mental and physical health. Theory and recent research suggest same-sex couples have accessed those benefits since the Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision.
- Wednesday, June 18, 2025