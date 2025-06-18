Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Testing between intervals: a key to retaining information in long-term memory

By Émilie Gerbier, Maîtresse de Conférence en Psychologie, Université Côte d’Azur
The proverb “practice makes perfect” highlights the importance of repetition to master a skill. This principle also applies to learning vocabulary and other material. In order to fight our natural tendency to forget information, it is essential to reactivate it in our memory. But, how often?

Research in cognitive psychology provides answers to this question. However, it is also important to understand underlying principles of long-term learning to apply them in a useful and personalised…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: an ‘impatient’ Jim Chalmers on taking political risks in Labor’s second term
~ China positions itself as a stable economic partner and alternative to ‘unpredictable’ Trump
~ Another public inquiry into institutional abuses – why they so often fail to deliver justice for victims
~ How Cpap machines work: the anatomical science behind a noisy night-time lifesaver
~ The critical response to Miley Cyrus’s Something Beautiful exposes pop’s gender double standards
~ Gay Men’s Health Crisis showed how everyday people stepped up when institutions failed during the height of the AIDS epidemic – providing a model for today
~ Ticks carry decades of history in each troublesome bite
~ AI helps tell snow leopards apart, improving population counts for these majestic mountain predators
~ Germany’s young Jewish and Muslim writers are speaking for themselves – exploring immigrant identity beyond stereotypes
~ ‘Jaws’ and the two musical notes that changed Hollywood forever
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter