Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran’s long history of revolution, defiance and outside interference – and why its future is so uncertain

By Amin Saikal, Emeritus Professor of Middle Eastern and Central Asian Studies, Australian National University; and Vice Chancellor's Strategic Fellow, Victoria University
Iran is highly fragmented and doesn’t have a long tradition of democracy or a unified opposition movement. So what happens if the supreme leader is toppled?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran-Israel crisis: UN rights office appeals for urgent de-escalation
~ View from The Hill: Jim Chalmers wants to get on with economic reform and tax is in his sights
~ How pterosaurs learned to fly: scientists have been looking in the wrong place to solve this mystery
~ Mosquito, tick or flea? How to avoid, identify and treat insect bites this summer
~ Victoria is looking into religious cults - here’s what it should examine
~ Are Israel’s actions in Iran illegal? Could it be called self-defence? An international law expert explains
~ Gay and bisexual men will soon be able to donate blood and plasma
~ Iran’s long history of revolution, defiance and outside interference – and why its future so uncertain
~ DR Congo: M23 Armed Group Forcibly Transferring Civilians
~ Nigeria: Prioritize Security Amid Rising Violence in Benue State
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter