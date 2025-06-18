Tolerance.ca
View from The Hill: Jim Chalmers wants to get on with economic reform and tax is in his sights

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The federal treasurer believes the community is up for significant economic reforms, if the changes are crafted and sold the right way.The Conversation


